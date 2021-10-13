Laremy Tunsil having thumb surgery, will be out about a month

Getty Images

Word earlier this week was that Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil would play through a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb, but Texans head coach David Culley announced a change to that plan on Wednesday.

Tunsil will have surgery to repair the torn UCL rather than attempt to play through it. Culley added that the team hopes to have Tunsil back in the lineup in about a month.

Tunsil missed five snaps in the first four weeks of the season before playing just 26 offensive snaps in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

Geron Christian replaced Tunsil after he was injured against New England. The Texans face the Colts this weekend.