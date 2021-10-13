Lions designate Taylor Decker, Kevin Strong to return from IR

Getty Images

Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker practiced Wednesday and could play Sunday.

“We’ll just see where Decker goes and how he feels and just take it from there,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “But at least we can start working with him, on the field, true football.”

Decker injured his left hand in a pass rushing drill Sept. 8 and has yet to take a snap this season. He practiced with a cast on his left hand.

Rookie Penei Sewell has played left tackle, with Matt Nelson at right tackle, in Decker’s absence. But Sewell will move back to the right side when Decker returns to action.

“To be able to get him back, I mean, it would be good; certainly, it’d be good,” Campbell said. “Matt Nelson has gone in there and done a nice job, so we’re prepared to move either way. If it’s Nelson for another week at right tackle while Decker’s still getting his feet under him and getting everything right and the feel of it, we’re good with that. We’ll be ready. And so will Nelson.”

Defensive tackle Kevin Strong (concussion) also returned to practice from injured reserve Wednesday.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee), defensive end Trey Flowers (knee), cornerback Amani Oruwariye (undisclosed) and returner Corey Ballentine (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.