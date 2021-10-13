Matt Rhule: Christian McCaffrey 50-50 for this weekend

Getty Images

Running back Christian McCaffrey was limited in all three of the Panthers’ practices last week before ultimately sitting out Carolina’s Week Five loss to the Eagles.

McCaffrey kicked off this week the same way. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice and head coach Matt Rhule said there wasn’t much clarity about which way the decision for this Sunday’s game against the Vikings would go at this point.

“Probably 50-50 on Christian,” Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) remained out after missing last Sunday’s game. Left tackle Cameron Erving (neck) also sat out against the Eagles, but he was a full participant on Wednesday. Guard Pat Elflein also returned to practice after missing the last three games while on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.