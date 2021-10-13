Mike Mayock: Carl Nassib requested a personal day today, of course we support that

Getty Images

Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib, the NFL’s only openly gay player, is taking the day off today after the resignation of head coach Jon Gruden amid revelations that he sent emails that included homophobic comments years before he became Raiders head coach.

General Manager Mike Mayock said today that the team supports Nassib.

“He requested a personal day today,” Mayock said of Nassib. “He just said he’s got a lot to process, there’s a lot that’s been going on the last few days, and of course we support that request.”

Gruden’s emails included the use of a homophobic slur to describe NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, as well as a statement that the league office pressured the Rams to draft “queers” in reference to Michael Sam, the first openly gay player selected in the NFL draft.

When Nassib came out as gay this offseason, Gruden offered full support.