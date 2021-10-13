Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Myles Garrett among several Browns not practicing on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Browns could have several injury issues on offense and defense for their Week Six matchup with the Cardinals.

Running backs Nick Chubb (calf) and Kareem Hunt (wrist, knee) along with defensive ends Myles Garrett (knee, ankle) and Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, knee) won’t be on the practice field.

Garrett didn’t practice on Wednesday last week before playing in Sunday’s game. Clowney didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was questionable for last week’s matchup against the Charges before he didn’t play.

Right tackle Jack Conklin (knee), defensive end Takk McKinley (ankle, knee), tight end David Njoku (knee), linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen), and center J.C. Tretter (knee) also won’t practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski however told reporters during his Wednesday press conference that he is not ruling anyone out from playing in Sunday’s contest against Arizona.

There was also some good news, as left tackle Jedrick Wills, cornerback Denzel Ward, and cornerback Greg Newsome are returning to practice.