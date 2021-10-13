PFT’s 2021 MVP watch, Week Six

Getty Images

Kyler Murray didn’t lose on Sunday, but he lost ground in his chase to win the MVP award.

As we do every Wednesday, here are our current leading candidates, with odds from the PointsBet sportsbook.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+500, last week +900): The new betting favorite, thanks to taking down the Chiefs and playing great in the process.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (+650, last week +475): He was ordinary and others were great. So he fell. He gets a chance against the Browns to climb again.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (+500, last week +800): Five touchdown passes and 400-plus yards strengthen his spot.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (+1200, last week +1600): The best passing performance of his career could be a sign of things to come.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (+700, last week +800): Somehow, Prescott and the Cowboys are getting overlooked.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (+1000, last week +1000): Steady against the Bengals. It takes spectacular to be the MVP.

Others to watch: Patrick Mahomes (+1400), Justin Herbert (+650), Matthew Stafford (+1200), Joe Burrow (+5000), Derrick Henry (+5000).

Sinking like a stone: Derek Carr (+6600), Russell Wilson (+15000).