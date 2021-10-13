Ravens practice squad tackle Adrian Ealy suspended six games for PED violation

Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens practice squad tackle Adrian Ealy was suspended six games by the NFL on Tuesday for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Ealy was an undrafted free agent signing of the Ravens out of the University of Oklahoma this spring. He was released by the team at the end of training camp and re-signed to the team’s practice squad. He has yet to appear in a game for the team this season.

Ealy will be eligible to return for the Ravens’ Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears.