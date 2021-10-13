Report: Colts signing Michael Badgley to practice squad

Getty Images

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship﻿ did not practice Wednesday because of a right hip injury. The Colts backup kicker is punter Rigoberto Sanchez, so Indianapolis found a better backup plan Wednesday.

After working out Brett Maher, Aldrick Rosas, Riley Patterson and Michael Badgley, the Colts are signing Badgley, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Blankenship missed two field goals and an extra point in the overtime loss to the Ravens.

Badgley has made 52 of 66 career field goals and 83 of 88 extra points. He missed a 46-yarder and went 1-for-2 on PATs in the season opener with the Titans, who cut him a day later.

Badgley signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2018 before ending up with the Chargers, where he spent three seasons.

Tristan Vizcaino beat out Badgley for the Chargers’ kicking job in August.