Rodney Hudson out, Chandler Jones is not expected to play in Week Six

The Cardinals will be without their starting center and likely without their top edge rusher for this week’s matchup with the Browns.

Per multiple reporters, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Rodney Hudson is out for Week Six with a ribs injury. And the head coach added he doesn’t expect Chandler Jones to clear the COVID-19 protocols in time for Sunday’s game.

With Kingsbury noting in September that the Cardinals had reached a 100 percent vaccination rate, Jones would need two negative tests separated by 24 hours to be eligible to play. But Kingsbury noted that Jones has been symptomatic, which is why he doesn’t expect Jones to be available.

Jones had 5.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in the first game of the season. He hasn’t had another sack, but has recorded eight QB hits and a fumble recovery in the four subsequent games.

Kingsbury also noted that cornerbacks Byron Murphy (ribs) and Marco Wilson (ribs) are still considered day-to-day.