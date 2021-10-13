Seahawks sign Danny Etling to practice squad

Getty Images

With Russell Wilson recovering from finger surgery, the only healthy quarterbacks the Seahawks had were Geno Smith and Jake Luton. They added another Wednesday.

The team announced it signed Danny Etling to the practice squad.

Etling has a familiarity with the Seahawks. He spent last season on the team’s practice squad and went to training camp with Seattle this summer.

The Seahawks cut him Aug. 1, and the Vikings claimed him off waivers.

Etling was a seventh-round choice of the Patriots in 2018, and he spent time with the Falcons in 2019 before joining the Seahawks last season. The Vikings waived Etling on Aug. 23.