Shaq Mason, Isaiah Wynn, Michael Onwenu still out of practice for Patriots

The Patriots remained shorthanded on their offensive line for Wednesday’s practice.

Right guard Shaq Mason missed practice with the abdomen injury that kept him from playing in New England’s Week Six win over the Texans while left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Michael Onwenu are still on the COVID-19 reserve list. With right tackle Trent Brown on injured reserve, center David Andrews is the only original starter on the offensive line who was on the field to kick off on-field preparations for the Cowboys.

The makeshift offensive line held up well against Houston, but the more hands on deck the better for Dallas’ visit.

Running back Damien Harris didn’t practice after leaving last Sunday’s win with injured ribs. He reportedly avoided a major injury, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be ready to go for the Cowboys.

Cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion) missed practice while linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (shoulder), defensive back Cody Davis (knee), safety Kyle Dugger (hamstring), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), tackle Justin Herron (abdomen), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), defensive back Jalen Mills (hamstring), linebacker Ronnie Perkins (ankle), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) were limited participants.