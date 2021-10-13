T.J. Edwards is the NFC special teams player of the week

USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles struggled to generate points for much of last Sunday’s game against the Panthers, but they only trailed Carolina by five points and forced a punt with four minutes left in the game that would give them a chance to move ahead.

As it turned out, they wouldn’t have to drive a long way to get the job done. Linebacker T.J. Edwards blocked Joseph Charlton‘s kick and the Eagles took over on the 27-yard-line. Jalen Hurts would run for a touchdown a few plays later and the Eagles returned home with a 21-18 win.

Edwards was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday as a result of his big play.

Edwards has 22 tackles and a sack on the year, but none have been bigger than last Sunday’s blocked kick.