Trevon Diggs sat out Wednesday’s practice, while Ezekiel Elliott was limited

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs did not practice Wednesday. He has an ankle injury.

Diggs played 57 of 68 defensive snaps Sunday when he recorded his sixth interception of the season. Diggs tied Don Bishop as the only players in franchise history with an interception in the first five games of a season. Bishop accomplished the feat in 1961.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (ribs) was limited Wednesday. He was on the injury report last week with a knee injury, missing the Oct. 6 session before returning to limited work.

He injured his ribs after landing awkwardly on a pylon on the sideline that had a camera in it for use on the FOX broadcast. He played 47 of 78 offensive snaps Sunday against the Giants.

“We’ll take him through the early part and we’ll see,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said before practice. “He’s still sore.”

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle) remains out, and safety Damontae Kazee (hip) also didn’t practice. Safety Donovan Wilson (groin) returned to practice on a limited basis, and defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) also was limited.

Wilson has not played since Week 1.

Receiver Amari Cooper was off the report after missing practice last Wednesday with a knee injury. He had limited practices the other two days last week but played 57 of 78 snaps.

The Cowboys announced cornerback Kelvin Joseph and tight end Sean McKeon were designated to return from injured reserve. Both returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window before the team is required to decide whether to return one or both to the active roster.