Washington signs Corn Elder, puts Darryl Roberts on IR

The Washington Football Team announced a couple of changes to the makeup of their cornerback group on Wednesday.

They have placed Darryl Roberts on injured reserve and signed Corn Elder off of the Panthers’ practice squad.

Elder was a Panthers fifth-round pick in 2017, so he’s a familiar face to head coach Ron Rivera and the other former Carolina coaches that are now on the Washington staff. He had stints with the Giants in 2019 and the Lions this offseason, but returned to the Panthers each time.

Elder has played 30 regular season games, including all 16 of the Panthers’ games last season. He has 43 tackles, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble in those appearances.

Roberts played 30 special teams snaps over the last games for Washington. He injured his quad in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints.