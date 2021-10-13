Zach Wilson feels like he’s overthinking, wants to just throw it and rip it

Getty Images

The Jets have a bye this week, which means it is time to both reflect on what’s happened in their first five games as well as look ahead to what they want for their final 12 contests.

One thing the team wants to see is better play from rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who plans to spend some time working with former NFL quarterback John Beck while in Utah during the break. On Tuesday, Wilson shared one thing he thinks he needs to do in order to increase his productivity over the rest of the season.

“I would just say overthinking them to an extent, aiming the throw rather than just throwing it, like I’ve always done my whole life,” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “Reacting to what the defense is giving me and just throwing it, rather than putting too much thought into it. I’ve got a lot I’m learning every single week and I’m always putting my mind on new things I need to learn. And with that sometimes comes being a little robotic, and I think sometimes that’s how those throws come out. I’m aiming them. I have to just throw it and rip it, kind of how I do in the second half when we have some of those big plays down the field and I’m just reacting.”

Starting faster is a must for a team that has scored no first quarter points and 13 first half points through the first five weeks of the season. If they can’t figure out a way to make that happen, it’s hard to see the post-bye results being much better than what we’ve already seen.