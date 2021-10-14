Aaron Donald returns to limited work Thursday

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald unexpectedly popped up on the team’s practice report Wednesday. He sat out with a knee injury.

Donald returned to limited work Thursday.

He banged his knee into another player’s knee during last Thursday’s game, but he is expected to play Sunday.

Donald has 24 tackles, three sacks and eight quarterback hits this season.

Every other player on the team’s roster was a full participant Thursday.

Running back Jake Funk (hamstring) and kicker Matt Gay (ankle) were upgraded after being limited Wednesday, and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis returned after receiving rest days Wednesday.