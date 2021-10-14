Ben Roethlisberger: We still have a long way to go on offense

Getty Images

The Steelers snapped a three-game losing streak in last Sunday’s game against the Broncos and there were positive developments on the offensive side of the ball on the way to the 27-19 win.

Running back Najee Harris ran for 130 yards and posted more than five yards per carry while Ben Roethlisberger threw for multiple touchdowns and no interceptions for the first time since Week 15 of last season. That provided the kind of offensive balance that’s been missing in Pittsburgh too often in the last two seasons, but Roethlisberger said on Wednesday that none of it means the Steelers are where they need to be on offense yet.

“We’re not by any means going to sit here and say we’re fixed, we’re this great offense,” Roethlisberger said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’re not there yet. We still have a long way to go.”

The Seahawks are allowing more yards per game than any team in the league, so Sunday night should offer more chances for the offense to keep things moving in the right direction after a rocky start to the 2021 season.