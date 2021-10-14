Christian McCaffrey not on field at open portion of Panthers practice

USA TODAY Sports

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said on Wednesday that running back Christian McCaffrey is a 50-50 shot to play against the Vikings this weekend, but the odds aren’t looking that good on Thursday.

McCaffrey was not on the field at all during the portion of Thursday’s practice that was open to the media. McCaffrey was limited in practice on Wednesday by the hamstring injury that’s kept him out of the lineup the last two weeks.

There’s a chance McCaffrey came out later in the session and will be listed as limited again. If not, Friday’s participation and injury designation will be a big hint about what the weekend will bring.

Rookie Chuba Hubbard has been the lead back in McCaffrey’s absence. He’s picked up 158 rushing yards and 47 receiving yards in his two starts.