Daniel Jones has limited practice

Giants coach Joe Judge said earlier in the day Daniel Jones has moved to the next step in the protocol, and indeed the team’s practice report confirmed it.

Jones is in Phase 4 of his recovery from a concussion, participating in practice on a limited basis.

An independent neurologist still must clear him before he can return to game action.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) and defensive back Rodarius Williams (knee) missed practice for a second consecutive day.

Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (hand), defensive back Nate Ebner (quad), linebacker Justin Hilliard (ankle), defensive back Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), defensive back Logan Ryan (hip), receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring), offensive lineman Matt Skura (knee), receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (foot) and receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) were limited.

Thomas and Skura did not practice Wednesday.