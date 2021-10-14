Jason Pierre-Paul, Ryan Jensen are expected to play Thursday night

Getty Images

The Buccaneers ruled three starters out of Thursday night’s game because of injuries, but they’re set to have a couple of others they listed as questionable in the lineup against the Eagles.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul and center Ryan Jensen are both expected to play.

Pierre-Paul missed two games with shoulder and hand injuries before returning for last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. The short week was a cause for some concern about his ability to play again this week, but it appears it’s all systems go for Thursday night.

Jensen is dealing with a hip injury that led to him being listed as a non-participant in practice on Monday. His listing went to limited on Tuesday and full on Wednesday, which points to him snapping the ball to Tom Brady in Philly.