Joe Mixon did not practice on Thursday

The Bengals could have an issue in their backfield for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

With backup running back Samaje Perine placed on the COVID-19 list earlier this week, starter Joe Mixon (ankle) did not practice on Thursday.

Mixon has been dealing with the injury for the last week. He didn’t practice at all in Week Five but still played in last Sunday’s loss to Green Bay. This week, Mixon was a limited participant on Wednesday before he was downgraded to DNP for the following session.

Perine played the majority of offensive snaps for Cincinnati last week, with Mixon on the field just 28 percent of the time. His previous low this season was 69 percent.

Guard D’Ante Smith (knee) was also downgraded from limited on Wednesday to DNP on Thursday.

Center Trey Hopkins (knee) was back on the field, however, as a limited participant. Receiver Mike Thomas (ankle) was also limited.

Though he’s on vocal rest after suffering a throat contusion, quarterback Joe Burrow was a full participant for the second day in a row. Cornerback Darius Phillips missed Wednesday’s practice due to an illness but was back on Thursday as a full participant.