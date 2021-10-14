Justin Jefferson says he’s good to go after missing practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson didn’t practice on Wednesday, but he doesn’t have any doubt about his availability for the Vikings’ game against the Panthers this Sunday.

Jefferson did not practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury and told reporters at a Thursday press conference that he doesn’t expect the ankle to limit him at all this weekend.

“I’m good to go,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson had seven catches for 124 yards in last Sunday’s win over the Lions and 33 catches for 462 yards and three touchdowns for the season.

The Vikings also practiced without wide receiver Adam Thielen on Wednesday. He was listed with a foot injury and his status will be updated after Thursday’s session.