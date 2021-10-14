Lamar Jackson: Justin Herbert has been “balling out of control”

Getty Images

One of the best games on the Week Six slate will take place in Baltimore, as the 4-1 Chargers come to town to take on the 4-1 Ravens.

Both teams feature dynamic young quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson is coming off one of the best games of his career on Monday night. And Justin Herbert threw for 398 yards with four touchdowns and ran in a touchdown in Los Angeles’ Week Five victory over Cleveland.

After winning offensive rookie of the year in 2020, Herbert has been terrific to start his second season. He’s completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,576 yards with 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Jackson may be one of the frontrunners for MVP, but on Wednesday he told reporters he’s well aware of Herbert’s strong play to start 2021.

“I really haven’t watched those guys like that, but I do see him on Instagram and stuff like that, flashing around, doing his thing,” Jackson said in his press conference. “He’s a very talented quarterback, and he’s been doing his thing. Hopefully, it slows down a little bit when we’re playing against him. We don’t want to hype him up too bad this week. But he’s definitely been balling out — balling out of control.”

In his last three games, Herbert’s thrown for 11 touchdowns with no interceptions, so Jackson has a point there. But Jackson’s performance on Monday showed he can play as well as anyone in the league.

It’s the first matchup between the QBs on Sunday and could be the start of a solid AFC rivalry.