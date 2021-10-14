Lamar Jackson not on the field at Ravens practice

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn’t listed on Wednesday’s injury report, but he’ll be making an appearance when Thursday’s report is released.

Jackson was not present during the portion of Ravens practice that was open to the media. There’s no word on the reason for his absence at this point.

The Ravens played Monday night, so Jackson’s absence could be related to playing on a short week. He missed two days of practice in Week Four with a back injury and one day of practice in Week Three with an illness, but played and helped the Ravens to victories in each game.

Tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring), tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), and defensive tackle Brandon Williams also weren’t taking part in the open portion of practice. Stanley and Watkins didn’t practice Wednesday, Villanueva was limited, and Williams was not on the report at all.