Leonard Fournette, Jalen Hurts trade TD runs as Bucs hold 28-14 lead over Eagles

Leonard Fournette scored on a 1-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the third quarter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to extend their lead to 28-7 over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Fournette’s run capped a 12-play, 79-yard drive by Tampa Bay as they have been in full control against the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts scored on a 6-yard touchdown run on the following drive for Philadelphia to cut the Tampa Bay advantage to 28-14 late in the third quarter.

Philadelphia has had eight offensive possessions on the night. It’s taken two lengthy pass interference penalties for the Eagles to muster any scoring at all. A 45-yard pass interference on Jamel Dean led to their first score of the night. A 50-yard call against Mike Edwards set up Hurts’ touchdown run. On their other six possessions, the Eagles have gone three-and-out five times and thrown an interception.

Fournette has two rushing touchdowns for Tampa Bay to complement the two touchdown passes of Tom Brady to O.J. Howard and Antonio Brown.