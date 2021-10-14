Matt Milano will practice on Thursday

Getty Images

Already looking like the league’s most dominant team, the Bills are also getting healthier for their Week Six matchup with the Titans.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said in his press conference that linebacker Matt Milano will be back on the field for Thursday’s practice. Milano missed Sunday’s win over the Chiefs with a hamstring injury.

“We’ll see how he does,” McDermott said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

Milano missed last week’s win over Kansas City with the injury. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was limited on Friday before being listed as questionable.

Milano has 19 total tackles with six tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, a sack, two fumble recoveries, and two pass breakups in four games this season.

Buffalo’s full injury report will come out later on Thursday. The club will take on Tennessee on Monday Night Football.