Melvin Gordon returns to a limited practice Thursday

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (hip) and safety Kareem Jackson (back) returned to practice Thursday as limited participants.

Gordon has 70 touches for 378 yards and two touchdowns in five games.

“It’s more of a bruise-type thing, I believe,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said, via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “Just pretty sore for him.”

Gordon was on the injury report last week with a lower leg injury and missed practice Wednesday before having limited work Thursday and Friday. He played 60 percent of the offensive snaps. In Week 4, Gordon was listed with injuries to his ribs and lower leg and was limited all week but played 49 percent of the snaps.

Cornerback Mike Ford (knee) did not practice for the second consecutive day, while outside linebacker Aaron Patrick (ankle) was added to the report as a limited participant.

Defensive lineman Mike Purcell (back) was upgraded to a full participant.