No practice for Xavien Howard, DeVante Parker again on Thursday

The prospect of the Dolphins playing without cornerback Xavien Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker in London on Sunday looms a little larger on Thursday.

Cornerback Xavien Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker did not participate in practice for the second straight day. Howard is dealing with shoulder and groin injuries while Parker is battling shoulder and hamstring ailments that kept him from playing last Sunday.

Final injury designations for their game against the Jaguars are not due until Friday afternoon, but the team could update their status sooner if they don’t make the flight across the Atlantic with the rest of the team.

Wide receiver Preston Williams was added to the report as a limited participant with a groin injury. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles), and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) were limited participants for the second straight day.