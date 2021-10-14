Odell Beckham: Can’t lie about wanting the ball, but feel like I’m in great spot to win title

Getty Images

The Browns put up 42 points against the Chargers last week without wide receiver Odell Beckham playing a big role in the offensive attack and Beckham’s limited impact since returning to action in Week Three has led to another round of discussion about his fit with the team.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said this week that Beckham is “very front-of-mind when we’re game-planning,” but he was only targeted three times last Sunday as it continues to look like there’s a disconnect between Beckham and quarterback Baker Mayfield come gameday. On Thursday, Beckham admitted that he’d like to see the ball more often before saying that he feels like he’s in the right spot to pursue a championship.

“I can’t sit there and lie like I don’t want the ball,” Beckham said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan. “I feel like I’m a shooter [in basketball]. I know I bring a lot of attention to defenses and other people are going to be open. You just have to live with that. . . . The ultimate goal is to win the championship and I feel like I’m in a great situation to do that. My main focus was to be healthy, stay healthy, get through a season.”

Since Beckham joined the team in 2019, there’s been little sign that the Browns are a markedly better offense with Beckham on the field than when he’s off of it. That could lead the team to consider trading him before the November 2 trade deadline, although it’s not clear what kind of offers they might receive if Beckham were made available in the next couple of weeks.