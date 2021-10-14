Panthers place Joseph Charlton on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Panthers are going to need a new punter for at least the next three weeks.

The team announce that Joseph Charlton has been placed on injured reserve Thursday. Charlton was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday because of a lower back injury.

Charlton averaged 39.1 yards per kick over the first five weeks of the season.

The Panthers filled his roster spot by signing safety Kevin Robinson off of the practice squad. He’s been called up on a temporary basis the last two weeks and played 38 snaps on special teams.

Robinson isn’t going to fill Charlton’s role, so the Panthers also made a move to fill his practice squad spot with someone who can. They announced the signing of Ryan Winslow, who appeared in two games with the Cardinals in 2019 and will almost certainly be elevated for Sunday’s game with the Vikings.