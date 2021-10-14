Patrick Graham: Giants defense has been “completely unacceptable”

USA TODAY Sports

The Giants had a 6-10 record last season, but they ranked ninth in the league in points allowed and the play of their defense was touted as a strong suit after an offseason that saw the team go heavy on offensive additions.

Those moves have led to some improvement on offense through five games this season. The team’s record is just 1-4, however, and the defense has not looked nearly as impressive as it did a year ago. They’re 26th in points allowed and 29th in yards allowed, which led to a succinct and negative assessment of the unit from defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on Thursday.

“It’s completely unacceptable,” Graham said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Graham suggested things will be simplified in future games when he said “we have good players, let me let them play.” The first test of that approach will come against a strong Rams offense this Sunday.