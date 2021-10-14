Patriots expect to get Michael Onwenu back from COVID-19 list today

Getty Images

The Patriots played with a severely depleted offensive line last week, but this week they’re getting healthier.

Patriots left guard Michael Onwenu, who missed last week while he was on the COVID-19 reserve list, is expected to be back at practice today, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

That’s good news for the Patriots, who were down four offensive line starters in Sunday’s win over the Texans. But they’re still down three starting offensive linemen for now, as right tackle Trent Brown is on injured reserve, right guard Shaq Mason missed practice yesterday with the abdominal injury that kept him from playing last week, and left tackle Isaiah Wynn remains on the COVID-19 list.

As he usually does, Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to comment on the health of his offensive linemen, saying only, “Let’s take it day by day. See how it goes here.”