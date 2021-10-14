Rashod Bateman has a “chance” to make NFL debut Sunday

Getty Images

Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman has a “chance” to make his NFL debut Sunday, but it likely comes in a limited role if it happens.

“He obviously hadn’t played football for a while,” Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “Got the procedure done, and he’s looking good. He’s looking good. I think as he ramps in, he should do nothing but get better. His temperament, his attitude, everything’s been A-plus. I don’t think we’re going to throw him into the fire for every play. I think we’re going to build him into the plan on a week-to-week basis.”

Bateman, the No. 27 overall choice in the NFL draft, returned to practice Sept. 29 after recovering from a groin injury.

Receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown said Thursday he’s “very excited” to see Bateman play. The Ravens could use Bateman this week with starter Sammy Watkins (hamstring) unlikely to play.

“Rashod’s going to have a long and fruitful career, and this is just the first step,” Roman said. “So we will integrate him into the plan when the time is right.”