Report: Two Cardinals staff members test positive for COVID-19

Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday after he tested positive and Jones reportedly isn’t the only member of the organization who has received positive test results this week.

Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports that two staff members have also tested positive.

Per the report, the Cardinals are one positive test away from being put in enhanced COVID protocols. If that were to happen, there would be more testing for players and staff members in addition to other changes to operating procedures designed to limit the spread of the virus.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday that Jones is symptomatic and that he’s unlikely to get cleared in time to play against the Browns. Players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic can be activated from the list with two negative tests 24 hours apart.