Russell Wilson listed as limited practice participant; Chris Carson, DK Metcalf sit out

Getty Images

Russell Wilson remains on the Seahawks’ 53-player roster, even though he underwent surgery last Friday. The quarterback cannot use his right hand after surgery to repair a torn tendon and dislocation in the middle finger, so he threw left handed and did some other cardio work at practice.

The Seahawks listed Wilson as limited on their practice report, but Wilson will miss 4-6 weeks while recovering.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron joked about putting in plays for Wilson to throw left-handed.

“He would be the first ambidextrous guy to run the keeper game,” Waldron said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “Wouldn’t be surprised if he can throw a pretty good spiral at the end of this thing with his left hand.”

Wilson will miss the first game of his career Sunday, ending a streak of 165 consecutive starts. Instead, Geno Smith will start his first game since 2017 with the Giants. He has 31 starts in his career.

“Russ has been awesome,” Smith said. “And what he’s doing is the same thing he’s always done, and I’ve done the same things I’ve always done. We prepare as if we are starters and going to play and then we support one another.”

Running back Chris Carson missed practice again after missing last week’s game against the Rams. He has a neck injury that coach Pete Carroll has called a “long-term condition.” Alex Collins, who had 15 carries for 47 yards against the Rams, will start again this week if Carson can’t go.

Receiver DK Metcalf missed practice with a foot issue after being limited Wednesday.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner (bruised knee) and left guard Damien Lewis (illness) returned to practice on a limited basis. Both missed Wednesday’s session.