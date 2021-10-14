Saquon Barkley: Ankle injury frustrating, I was just starting to get my stride back

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley sprained his ankle last weekend and it looks like the injury will force him to miss time for third straight year.

Barkley hasn’t practiced this week and he didn’t sound like a player who has any hope of playing against the Rams when he spoke to reporters on Thursday. Barkley said that he’s not putting any expectations on when he’ll be back from an injury that he said happened when he was “just starting to get my stride back” after last year’s torn ACL.

“I’ll be honest, it’s frustrating,” Barkley said, via SNY. “It doesn’t make sense why it’s happening. Obviously when you get hurt, you have those one or two days to reflect, feel bad for yourself and have that ‘why me’ mentality. You can’t keep that mindset. Having that mindset, you’re not going to go anywhere with it.”

Barkley said he didn’t want to get on a cart last Sunday because his last cart ride ended his season. It doesn’t look like this injury will keep him out that long, but it’s another disappointment for the second overall pick of the 2018 draft.