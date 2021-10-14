T.Y. Hilton consulted Andrew Luck while contemplating retiring after neck surgery

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to practice this week for the first time since having neck surgery this summer and he said at a Thursday press conference that his return to action wasn’t a sure thing.

Hilton said that some of his first thoughts after having the surgery were about whether or not he wanted to continue playing. Hilton said that one of the few people he spoke to about those thoughts was former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

After a quip about Luck’s early retirement, Hilton said his former teammate advised him to be patient about any decision.

“The first two days when I got home, I almost hung it up,” Hilton said, via Brett Bensley of WXIN and WTTV. “I can’t even lie. I didn’t pretty much tell nobody but the people close to me. I was close to hanging it up. I talked to Andrew, that was probably the wrong thing to do. . . . He wanted me to be good with it, get back healthy, don’t rush it, take your time.”

Hilton said the feeling of wanting to retire subsided and he said returning to the team’s facility reminded him that there was a “bigger picture than me.” He said he hopes his return to the field has been able to “bring that smile back” to the team after a tough loss to the Ravens and we’ll see if he can bring even more by tormenting the Texans once again this Sunday.