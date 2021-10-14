Thursday Night Football: Ryan Jensen, Jason Pierre-Paul are active

Getty Images

The Buccaneers already had ruled out three players for Thursday Night Football, leaving only three others on their inactive list.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss his third game with injured ribs. He has 16 receptions for 184 yards and four touchdowns in three games.

Linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) did not make the trip to Philadelphia.

The Bucs’ other inactives are receiver Jaelon Darden, offensive guard Nick Leverett and quarterback Kyle Trask.

Center Ryan Jensen (hip), defensive lineman Pat O'Connor (calf) and edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, hand), all of whom were listed as questionable, are dressed.

The Eagles already had ruled out right tackle Lane Johnson (personal). Johnson will miss his third consecutive game.

The team’s other inactives are quarterback Gardner Minshew, offensive lineman Jack Anderson, defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu and cornerback Mac McCain.