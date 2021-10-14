Tom Brady has tape on his thumb

USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a thumb injury. And it’s obvious, given the appearance of his throwing hand.

Prior to Thursday night’s game against the Eagles, Brady was photographed with tape around and over his thumb, an apparatus apparently aimed at supporting the thumb while still allowing him to throw.

He banged the hand on a helmet in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. It was wrapped immediately after the game, and he was limited in practice.

But he’ll be playing. Whether it affects his ability to throw remains to be seen.