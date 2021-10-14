Trevor Lawrence: It’s kind of ironic we’re going to London to play a team from Miami

Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence is preparing for his first of presumably several London games as the Jaguars’ starting quarterback. He and the team are hoping to make the long flight home with a first victory of the 2021 season.

In his Wednesday press conference, Lawrence spoke of his excitement to play internationally. Though he also noted it’s a bit of a scheduling oddity.

“It’s kind of ironic we’re going all the way to London to play a team from Miami,” Lawrence said. “That’s the one thing I thought about, but we’re excited obviously. I haven’t been that many places, especially outside of the country, so it’s going to be really cool and to play a game over there is going to be really exciting. I’ve heard about the fan base over there and how whenever teams come to play, they’re always really excited and have a great showing and fill up the stadium. That’s going to be fun to be around that atmosphere, somewhere different. I know we’re excited. Obviously, the main thing is to go and get our first win, go win a game, but we are excited to go out there and play.”

Lawrence has shown flashes of the talent that made him the top pick of this year’s draft, but he hasn’t yet led the team to victory. Still, Lawrence said he feels like he’s playing a lot smarter as he continues to gain NFL experience.

“Obviously, the past two games have been my best as far as decisions go and completion percentage, accuracy, all those things. I think those are my two best games, so that says a lot,” Lawrence said. “I feel like I’m getting better every week and just trusting that that’s going to put us in situations to win games down the road. Obviously, up to this point, it hasn’t, but we’re going to keep getting better eventually if I keep doing my job.

“I’m going to make the plays. I have faith in my ability that when there’s a play to be made, I’ll make it.”

The Jaguars and Dolphins have been two of the league’s worst teams both on offense and defense this season, which adds to the toss-up nature of the contest. But if Lawrence and the rest of the Jags can find some success across the pond, they’ll at least have a more relaxing bye in store for Week Seven.