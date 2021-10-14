Vikings activate Cameron Dantzler off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Vikings will have one of their secondary depth pieces back this week.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday.

Dantzler went on the list last Monday, missing Minnesota’s victory over Detroit last Sunday.

In his second season out of Mississippi State, Dantzler has appeared in three games in 2021, recording a pair of passes defensed and six total tackles.

Dantzler appeared in 11 games with 10 starts as a rookie, recording a pair of interceptions, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.