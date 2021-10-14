Wink Martindale: Justin Herbert can throw a strawberry through a battleship

Posted by Josh Alper on October 14, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers
Getty Images

The Chargers are headed to Baltimore for a date with the Ravens this Sunday and that means Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is going to be the next man to try to come up with a plan to slow down Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert has thrown for 1,576 yards and 13 touchdowns through the first five games of the season and Martindale had an evocative way of describing what he’s up against when he spoke to reporters on Thursday about Sunday’s game.

“He’s one of those guys that could throw a strawberry through a battleship,” Martindale said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun.

The colorful way of describing a quarterback’s arm strength isn’t something you hear everyday, but it also isn’t something that Martindale came up with on the spot. Martindale used the phrase when he was the Broncos defensive coordinator to describe former Ravens quarterback Joe Flaccoand former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan used it several times during his coaching career.  Martindale worked under Ryan at the University of Cincinnati and Rex’s brother Rob is currently on the Ravens staff as the inside linebackers coach.

Whatever the origin of the phrase, it helps to illustrate the challenge that the Ravens face this week as they try for a fifth-straight win and an early leg up in the battle for playoff position in the AFC.

 

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Wink Martindale: Justin Herbert can throw a strawberry through a battleship

  1. Herbert is impressive. Arm strength, accuracy, compete level. He’s still a bit raw and has some Favre to him. I think he’s on the Josh Allen path who has continued to improve every year and is now a top 5 QB. Lamar has not improved as a QB, but he remains a dangerous runner and continues to put up stats against poor defenses in the regular season. The Chargers are not a particularly good defense; they’re average. So Lamar should do well against them. But the same goes for the Ravens D, so it will be a test for both QBs and teams to see where things stand in the AFC. But based on what I see, Herbert stands a much better chance to be successful in the playoffs when it matters because he can throw reliably.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.