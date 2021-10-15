Bengals activate Jackson Carman off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Bengals are getting a boost to their offensive line for this weekend’s game against Detroit.

Cincinnati announced that the team has activated guard Jackson Carman off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Carman went on the list on Monday. But, per Jay Morrison of TheAthletic.com, Carman was asymptomatic and because he’s vaccinated, he was able to return to work after two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart.

Carman has started Cincinnati’s last three games at right guard. He was the 46th overall pick in this year’s draft.

The Bengals also placed running back Samaje Perine on the COVID list earlier this week and he remains there heading into the weekend.