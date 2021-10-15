Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa will start on Sunday, assuming everything goes well today

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is poised to return to the field on Sunday against the Jaguars in London.

Miami coach Brian Flores said today that he’s told his players that Tagovailoa is their starting quarterback, barring something unexpected going wrong in today’s practice.

“I let those guys know that assuming everything goes well in practice today, Tua’s gonna start the game,” Flores said.

Flores said that Tagovailoa considers himself 100 percent after breaking ribs in Week Two. Jacoby Brissett has started the last three games but will now go back to No. 2.