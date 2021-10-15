Bruce Arians: Buccaneers have to think “next man up” with injuries in secondary

Getty Images

The Buccaneers’ already banged-up secondary suffered another loss when Richard Sherman exited Thursday night’s game with a hamstring injury, but coach Bruce Arians said after the game that he’s confident in the players the Buccaneers have.

Asked if the Bucs might look for another cornerback to add to the roster, Arians said he doesn’t see that happening.

“We’ll just keep playing with the guys we got, see how long of an injury it is, and next man up,” Arians said.

The Bucs have already placed cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting on injured reserve, and safety Antoine Winfield missed Thursday night’s game with a concussion, although Arians said Winfield is doing better and probably could have played this week if it had been a Sunday game. Considering how unlucky the Bucs have been with injuries in the secondary, Arians was sounding an optimistic note about where they’ll be when they next take the field, on Sunday, October 24 against the Bears.