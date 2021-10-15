Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Cardinals have had more COVID-19 cases in 2021 than they did in 2020. Add another name to the list.

NFL Media reports that General Manager Steve Keim is the latest member of the organization to test positive. He will not make the trip to Cleveland this week.

The Cardinals have had 19 players, three of them twice, placed on the COVID-19 reserve list this year, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports. They also have had four coaches and three staff members test positive.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive earlier Friday as did quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen. The Cardinals placed edge rusher Chandler Jones on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will split head coaching responsibilities, the team announced. Offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler will play a role with offensive playcalling.

NFL Media reports the league is not considering changes to Sunday’s game in Cleveland. The Cardinals, though, now are in enhanced protocols, which, among other things, means everybody regardless of vaccination status will undergo daily testing.