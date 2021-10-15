Christian McCaffrey will miss his third straight game

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice last week and worked again on Wednesday, which seemed to be a positive sign for his chances of returning to action for the team’s Week Six game against the Vikings.

McCaffrey did not practice on Thursday, however, and he remained out on Friday. That indicated he was not going to be returning to action and Panthers head coach Matt Rhule confirmed it at his Friday afternoon press conference when he ruled McCaffrey out for the third straight game.

Rhule told reporters that he didn’t consider it a setback for McCaffrey, but it’s certainly a disappointment for a team trying to avoid it’s third straight loss after opening the season with three straight wins.

Chuba Hubbard will remain in the starting lineup with McCaffrey unavailable.