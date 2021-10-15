Cowboys, Browns have two running backs each on pace for 1,000 rushing yards

Getty Images

Browns run game coordinator and running backs coach Stump Mitchell has set a goal for Cleveland’s two running backs, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, both to top 1,000 rushing yards. Through five games, they’re on pace to do it — but they’re not the only ones.

In fact, the Cowboys’ pair of running backs has an even better chance of doing it.

Chubb has 523 rushing yards this season, while Hunt has 295. That puts Chubb on pace to gain 1,778 yards over 17 games, and Hunt on pace for 1,003.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has 452 rushing yards this season, and Tony Pollard has 325. That puts Elliott on pace to gain 1,537 yards and Pollard on pace to gain 1,105 yards.

Only seven teammates in NFL history have both topped 1,000 rushing yards in the same season: Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris with the 1972 Dolphins, Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier with the 1976 Steelers, Kevin Mack and Earnest Byner with the 1985 Browns, Warrick Dunn and Michael Vick with the 2006 Falcons, Brandon Jacobs and Derrick Ward with the 2008 Giants, Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams with the 2009 Panthers and Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram with the 2019 Ravens.

The NFL could have an eighth and ninth pair of teammates accomplish the feat this year.