Daniel Jones good to go, Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay out for Giants vs. Rams

Getty Images

The Giants’ list of key injured players is long, but the good news is that starting quarterback Daniel Jones isn’t on it.

Jones was not on the Giants’ final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Rams. That means he’s through the concussion protocol and cleared to play after suffering a concussion last week against the Cowboys.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley, however, has been ruled out with an ankle injury, and wide receiver Kenny Golladay is out with a knee injury.

Players listed as questionable for the Giants are receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle), receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (foot) and offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (hand).

The Giants are 10-point underdogs at home against the Rams.