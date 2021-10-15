Daniel Jones will be a full participant in Friday’s practice

Getty Images

Quarterback Daniel Jones is set to get past another hurdle on the path to clearing the concussion protocol.

Head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Friday morning that Jones will have a full practice with simulated contact. After that, Jones will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before he’s eligible to play on Sunday. But to this point, Jones has not had a setback.

Per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Judge said “it appears” Jones is on track to start on Sunday. But Judge did not want to get ahead of the process, saying that Jones “has to get through a couple more steps.”

Should Jones suffer some sort of setback, Mike Glennon is New York’s backup quarterback.

The Giants play the Rams at home on Sunday.